BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – PopSockets could be the next big public company. The popular smartphone accessories were created by a University of Colorado Boulder professor.

David Barnett told the Denver Business Journal his company is exploring an initial public offering.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: A view of the Popsockets Phone Grips at The 9th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

He says no decisions on an IPO have been madejust yet.

PopSockets had more than $90 million in profit in 2018.

