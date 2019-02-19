Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – PopSockets could be the next big public company. The popular smartphone accessories were created by a University of Colorado Boulder professor.
David Barnett told the Denver Business Journal his company is exploring an initial public offering.
He says no decisions on an IPO have been madejust yet.
PopSockets had more than $90 million in profit in 2018.