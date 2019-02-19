



– Patrick Frazee, the man charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder in the death of his missing fiancee Kelsey Berreth , will appear in court on Tuesday. A judge will determine whether there is enough evidence for Frazee to stand trial.

Frazee, 32, was charged in December, more than a month after the last sighting of 29-year-old Berreth on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day. She was seen on surveillance video with the couple’s daughter at a grocery store near her home in Woodland Park, a mountain town near Colorado Springs.

Berreth’s body has not been found. Police believe she was killed at her home in Woodland Park on or around Thanksgiving.

Frazee has not entered a plea and has been in custody since his arrest.

Earlier this month, Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, from Idaho, pleaded guilty to helping derail the investigation by tampering with evidence, specifically Berreth’s cellphone. Kenney, 32, agreed to testify against Frazee, but her relationship with him remains a mystery.