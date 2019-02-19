DENVER (CBS4)– A proposal to raise the minimum wage for Denver city workers will be heard on Tuesday afternoon. The proposal would increase the minimum wage to $15/hour over the next two years.

The Finance and Government Committee will hear Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposal to increase the minimum wage to $15/hour over the next two years.

The wage would increase from an average of $11.10 to $13 in July. That would be followed by yearly bumps in 2020 and 2021.

Hancock has said in the past it would affect about 2,500 city workers but would also include employees who work for business that operate in city facilities, which includes Denver International Airport.