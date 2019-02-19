



– Deputies who went to the home to find a person with an active arrest warrant ended up rescuing eight puppies from the home. The temperature was below freezing when deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office went to home in Clifton on Sunday morning.

The deputies didn’t find the person they were looking for, but they did find eight puppies outside in a metal kennel, on muddy ground with urine and feces. Their water bowls were also frozen over, investigators said.

At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies went to a residence on the 200 block of 5th and spoke with a man living at the address. Deputies saw two adult dogs living inside the residence and heard barking from elsewhere on the property. They went outside and found the puppies.

The owner told deputies he was keeping the puppies outside because he no longer had room to care for them inside. He also told deputies he hadn’t been able to provide food for them in the last 48 hours because dog food that was donated to him had run out.

The dogs’ owner acknowledged he was no longer able to care for the growing puppies and signed custody of the puppies over to Mesa County Animal Services for their well-being. The puppies are believed to be a Shepherd mix.

They won’t be eligible for adoption for several weeks as they are still very young, officials stated.

Animal Services gave the dogs’ owner a warning in regards to the two adult dogs and advised officers will be contacting him and checking on the dogs frequently to ensure they are being taken care of. The dogs’ owner was also given information on how to get a discount on getting the dogs neutered and/or spayed to avoid another litter.

