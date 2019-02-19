  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Conifer, Jefferson County, Kyle Chavez, Platte Canyon Fire Protection District

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An off-duty Platte Canyon firefighter is being hailed a hero for rushing into a burning home to save a child. The home on fire was in the Woodside Subdivision near Conifer.

Kyle Chavez (credit: Platte Canyon Fire Protection District)

The Platte Canyon Fire Protection District says firefighter Kyle Chavez saw the house fire burning near his home and call 911. He rushed up to the house to knock on doors and windows. One person ran out on their own.

Chavez then heard a child screaming inside and ran in to save them without wearing any protective gear. Chavez found a 4- or 5-year-old boy and carried him out to safety.

Officials say this is the first time a rescue like this has ended with “such a positive and favorable outcome.”

