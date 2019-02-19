



Aurora police announced it filed nine charges against an RTD driver accused of causing the R Line train to derail. The train derailed at S. Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue on Jan. 28.

One woman was ejected from the train and suffered serious injuries. Authorities say she hit the door following the derailment, the door opened and she was ejected.

Other passengers were injured.

Jeremiah Hartzel, 33, faces charges including first degree assault. Last week, RTD fired Hartzel saying speed was believed to be a primary factor in the crash.