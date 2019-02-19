FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Fort Collins Police Services wants people to be aware of a possible police impersonator. They say a woman called the department on Monday night to report who she believed was a man pretending to be a police officer.

The woman told police an unmarked black Dodge Charger with emergency lights in the windshield stopped her. She says a man in a uniform walked up to her car and asked for her driver’s license.

She says he also asked her to get out of her vehicle, but she hesitated after not recognizing his uniform. Police officials say she asked to see his credentials but he refused, and the woman drove away and called police.

The woman was able to call dispatchers to determine there weren’t any officers in the area who were pulling cars over during that time.

“The suspect was described as a white male in his late 20s/early 30s, about 6′ tall, with dark hair and brown eyes,” FCPS said.

FCPS says the woman did the correct thing in asking for the officer’s credentials and calling 911.

They offer the following advice for a situation like this: