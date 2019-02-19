



The family of a toddler who died in her car seat hopes to raise enough money for her funeral. The 1 1/2-year-old girl died the day after Valentine’s Day in Denver.

A GoFundMe page for Eliyah Faith Deal shares tragic details of the child’s death. She apparently fell asleep in her car seat on Valentine’s Day with her head tilted against the car seat strap.

The child slowly lost oxygen while sleeping. Paramedics were able to revive Eliyah, and she was then sent to the pediatric intensive care unit at a local hospital.

Her family says she later passed away.

The family hopes to raise $10,000 for Eliyah’s funeral.