



– Temperatures in the Denver area have been stuck in the single digits, teens, and 20s since Saturday afternoon. Nothing will change on Tuesday with nearly the entire state of Colorado staying in the deep freeze.

The forecast high temperature in Denver on Tuesday is 23° or only slightly warmer from Monday when the city officially reached only 20°.



In addition to the cold, flurries are possible through the morning and into the early afternoon. Then after 3 p.m., the snow should intensify enough to cause minor accumulation through the evening hours. A total of 1-3 inches is possible with many areas staying under 1 inch.

Looking beyond Tuesday, sunshine will finally return on Tuesday. And the combination of sunshine and a shifting wind direction will allow temperatures to finally climb above freezing. But still no where close our normal high of 47° in Denver on February 20.

