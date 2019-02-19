DENVER (CBS4)– On Tuesday, the San Diego Padres agreed to deal with free agent Manny Machado for 10-years and $300 million. The conventional wisdom heading into this free agency period was that Machado’s deal would serve as the ground floor for a deal involving Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Arenado agreed to a record one-year $26 million deal this off season to avoid arbitration, but is in the final year of his contract with the Rockies.

“Happy for him,” said Arenado when asked about the deal. “I think it’s good for baseball, he’s very good, he’s a very good baseball player and it’s well deserved. I know people are wondering how that affects me, I don’t know if that does or not, you’ll have to ask my agent because I don’t know all those things.”

Arenado also expressed a bit of surprise that Machado ended up in the NL West and with the Padres.

“Being an east coast kid I didn’t think he’d come all the way out west coast, but, hey, the Padres are pretty good. They’ve got some really good players over there with ‘Hoss’ (Eric Hosmer) and (Manuel) Margot, and some of their starters, and I heard they’ve got some really good prospects so I guess they’re going to be good in the future, so it could be a really good move for them.”

Arenado and the Rockies have stressed that the uncertainty surrounding his future will not be an issue during the season.

“I don’t get annoyed by it,” said Arenado. “I feel like I’m just going to answer the same thing over. It comes with the territory.”

The Rockies will continue their spring training practices for the rest of the week before playing their first spring training game on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.