



– Charlie Blackmon will have a new home in 2019. Don’t worry, he’s still a Colorado Rockie, but this year Charlie, his beard and his mullet will be hanging out in right field

It might take a little getting used to for Rockies faithful.

Blackmon has anchored center field for the Rockies since 2015, and he has played more games there than anyone in franchise history. He’s played a club-record 691 games in center field.

But the departure of Carlos Gonzalez leaves a hole at right field, and Bud Black thinks Blackmon is the perfect replacement. The move to right field might seem like a huge deal, but for Blackmon, it’s much of a muchness.

“Outfield is outfield. There are minor differences between center field and right field.” Blackmon says. “It’s not something I haven’t done before. I played a lot of right field before I came up to the Majors.”

Blackmon likes the idea of his new location.

“The good thing about right field is it’s closer to the dugout, so I don’t have to run as much,” he joked.

Ian Desmond and David Dahl are slated to join Blackmon in the outfield. Desmond is penciled in at center, and Dahl is set to play left field.