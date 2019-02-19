



– The Catholic diocese in Colorado will submit to a voluntary abuse review. The church will also pay reparations to victims under a voluntary joint effort with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The investigation will include a review of the records and policies of the Denver archdiocese regarding sexual abuse of minors. U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer will be conducting the investigation. It will be overseen by former Sen. Hank Brown.

The process began under former Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and will continue under Weiser.

It is not a criminal investigation but law enforcement will be notified if criminal conduct is uncovered. The report should be complete this fall and will be released to the public.

One of the areas of emphasis- the assignment of abusive priests.

“This has been a time of tremendous pain, it’s been a time of tremendous pain for usr bishops and for many of my priests and by the way things were handled in the past,” said Archbishop Samuel Aquila with the Denver diocese.

“The mechanism is going to be that any lack of coordination will be cited and called out in the report, therefore providing what I believe is any check and force for accountability,” said Weiser.

The investigation and compensation fund will be paid for, in part, by the archdiocese and anonymous donors identified by the Attorney General’s Office.

Representatives of the survivor’s network are welcoming the investigation but are concerned about the funding.

LINK: Report Sexual Misconduct by Priests