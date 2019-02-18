Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A roadside human advertiser with some fantastic dance moves strutted his stuff in Colorado Springs, and it was a sight captured on video.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A roadside human advertiser with some fantastic dance moves strutted his stuff in Colorado Springs, and it was a sight captured on video.
Ashley R. and Sally R. shared the video with CBS4 partner KKTV and a post on their Facebook page drew lots of attention.
KKTV reported the dance moves were shown off near the Walmart off Platte.