COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A roadside human advertiser with some fantastic dance moves strutted his stuff in Colorado Springs, and it was a sight captured on video.

Ashley R. and Sally R. shared the video with CBS4 partner KKTV and a post on their Facebook page drew lots of attention.

KKTV reported the dance moves were shown off near the Walmart off Platte.

