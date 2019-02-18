



Residents of Telluride were entertained Monday morning by another natural avalanche on the high slopes above the iconic Colorado town.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center sent out a photo of the snowslide via Twitter. The photo was taken from the Telluride Ajax Webcam‘s feed.

Natural avalanches are not uncommon in this location. However, video was taken last year when authorities encouraged a slide in order to relieve the area of avalanche potential.

Ajax Peak lies one mile east of downtown Telluride. It’s elevation is just under 12,880 feet.

The CAIC expressed concern for skiers, snowboarders, and snowshoers venturing into the back country. While relatively light snow accumulation is expected from the current storm system, lower layers from previous storms have raised the area’s avalanche danger at and above timberline.

Saturday, two Colorado men were buried by an avalanche near Aspen. Their bodies were not recovered until Sunday.