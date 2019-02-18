SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – Around this time of year, every club believes they can win the World Series, and the Rockies are no exception. After two years of tremendous success, plus their core nucleus of players returning, the Rockies believe — in no uncertain terms — that they can make it to the very top this season.

“Everyone is locked in, ready to get farther. We all want to play more games this year. That’s the goal. Just keep playing more games as week go. We have a great close knit group and we’re all really excited” Rockies catcher Tony Wolters said.

After making the postseason in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history, the Colorado Rockies aren’t shy about their expectations for 2019. Not only do they expect to make the playoffs for a third straight season, they expect to get to the World Series, and win it.

“It’s kind of an unsaid thing. Everyone knows how good we are. We know how good we are. We were so close these last two years and we know we’re right there with them. And it’s not a coincidence that we made it back to back. If everyone takes the right steps individually and as a team, I think it’s gonna be really hard to stop us,” Jon Gray said.

The Rockies confidence has been years in the making. Since the arrival of Bud Black in 2017, the club has slowly worked their way from playoff dreamers to championship contenders.

“I saw a team that didn’t know who they were back in 2017. I don’t think there was a belief that we could win. I’ve seen that change dramatically from the first part of ’17 to getting in the playoffs. And then to last year, it grew into a stronger conviction that we’re a contending team.” Rockies skipper Bud Black said.

This year is about more than just making the playoffs — this season, the Rockies want to play like a championship team every minute of every day.

“We don’t want to give away any pitches. We want to make great executed pitches and be in the moment. We don’t wanna take innings off, we don’t want to take one pitch off, that’s both offensive and defense. Our goal is to be very detailed this year goal is to be very detailed this year. Just execute our pitches and get on base and put pressure on on the other team,” Wolters said

Yes, the Rockies expectations for 2019 are sky high…

And yes, they’re unabashedly confident …

And that’s exactly how it should be …

“It’s fun. It’s both rewarding and humbling at the same time,” General Manager Jeff Bridich said

“These guys believe we’re a good team and know it. And the expectation they have for themselves and the team is at a nice level. And I like that. Every player wants a belief that they can win the World Series. And our guys are believing that,” Black said.