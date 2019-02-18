DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of people gathered at the state Capitol on the President’s Day holiday to protest Pres. Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to build a border wall. Monday’s event was part of a series of nationwide protests.

The ACLU of Colorado organized the event in Denver. Attorney General Phil Weiser was also at the event, which opposes the president’s plan to build a border wall.

California says it will file a lawsuit against the emergency declaration.

The declaration shifts billions of dollars from military construction to the border. The move came after Congress didn’t approve as much as Trump wanted for the wall. He considers it a national security necessity.