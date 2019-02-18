



Do you know someone who is doing good in the community but not getting any recognition? If they’re in Jefferson County, there’s a group that wants to hear from you. They’re taking nominations for this year’s Jeffco Good News Breakfast.

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Kevin Nichols had volunteered and taken part in the Jeffco Good News Breakfast many times as a member of the Rotary Club. Then he was shocked to find out he won an award for his community involvement.

“There’s just so many people getting recognized for their accomplishments and to be a part of that group just felt really good,” said Nichols.

For 15 years, he worked at the City of Arvada. In 2017, as the Neighborhood Engagement Coordinator, he was awarded for his work helping establish the Safe and Accessible Arvada Program. The program helps low-income senior citizens make improvements to older homes in the city.

“I would say it’s probably one of the favorite things I worked on because so many people really want to stay in their home. They really want to stay in the neighborhood where they spent many years, they have so many connections between family and friends,” said Nichols.

“We had a tub with shower doors and they came in and removed the tub for us and put tile all the way to the ceiling. Added the bars for us. put in a higher toilet. And widened the door so we’re able to get a wheelchair through here,” said Louise Gomez, who had her house renovated two years ago through the program. “It made a huge difference for us.”

Kevin was honored during a year when the theme was “Jefferson County – A Community Welcoming All.” In 2019 the breakfast is taking submissions for Unsung Heroes like Nichols.

“To help people stay in their neighborhood and be connected with their friends and family, that’s just a really rewarding thing,” Nichols said.