



– The Denver International Airport terminal renovation, called the “Great Hall Project,” will take well beyond its original three-and-a-half year timeline to complete. That is according to a newly-filed disclosure statement obtained by CBS4.

The construction project report filed Feb. 14 states, “The current forecasted delay is 209 business days” which equates to about 300 days including weekends and holidays. Initial estimates were that the renovation of the terminal, estimated to cost $650 million, would take about three-and-a-half years.

Although no immediate explanation was provided for the 209 business day delay, a full page of the 14 page construction update addressed new concerns about the quality of the existing concrete at the airport. Entitled “Unknown Structural Conditions,” the passage notes “that preliminary test results of concrete samples taken from Phase 1-MOD2 yielded compressive strength results lower than what was specified in the Baseline Structural Conditions specified in the DA.”

Stacey Stegman, DIA Vice President of Communications, responded to the CBS4 report saying the estimated delay comes from construction managers.

“The projected schedule represents their estimates but does not include the airport’s review and analysis or ways to mitigate. The issue cannot be fully known or realized until April when the testing is completed and the airport is able to review and analyze the results with Great Hall Partners.”

CBS4 reported last week that concerns about concrete strength at DEN were slowing the massive 1.5 million square foot terminal renovation project, which involves moving TSA checkpoints, adding new restaurants and shopping.

Theresa Marchetta, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s Director of Strategic Communications, told CBS4, “Delays in construction projects of this size are not unusual and we are grateful the processes in place worked to allow for any adjustments we may need to make.“

Initial testing of the 25-year-old concrete in the terminal suggested not only strength problems, but properties in the concrete that under certain conditions, can lead to what is known as “concrete cancer.” Aggregate in some samples showed properties that could lead to ASR (alkali silica reaction) which can result in concrete swelling and cracking. In 2007, one DIA runway was closed and sections replaced when the concrete was found to have deteriorated and cracked due to ASR.

Marchetta told CBS4, ”The Mayor is happy to reiterate that our top-rated airport is safe. As you know there are additional tests underway and we need to have all that information.”

Stegman said more test results and analysis are due in April and more will be known then about the impact on construction schedules and costs.

The newly released disclosure notes that “This relief event has caused a reduction in construction activities impacts by this event e.g. steel erection.”