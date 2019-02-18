Filed Under:49 Car Pileup, Denver Fire Department, Denver International Airport, DIA, Pena Boulevard


DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – No citations will be issued in connection with a 49-vehicle pileup on Peña Boulevard over the weekend. The massive crash site kept the main road to Denver International Airport closed for several hours on Saturday.

The cars crashed in sudden slick and snowy conditions heading toward Denver International Airport near 56th Avenue. Seventeen people were injured in the crashes.

A taxi driver said cars collided on icy roads in poor visibility.

Paramedics treated three people at the scene and took fourteen other patients to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down Peña from 56th Avenue to Tower Road for more than five hours as officers cleared the crash. The wrecks were cleared and the road re-opened by 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

