SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Arapahoe Basin is ending its partnership with Vail Resorts — meaning A-Basin will no longer be on the Epic Passes starting next season.

Officials with A-Basin explained that “the ski area has developed a very special community that feels like home” but they’ve seen exceptional growth over the past 15 years.

“In order to continue to build on this spirit and the experience we have created, Arapahoe Basin and Vail Resorts will not be renewing their pass partnership for the 2019/2020 season,” officials stated.

Officials said the lack of available parking was becoming a problem.

“While the mountain still has plenty of room for skiers and riders, the ski area is feeling a pinch on parking and facility space,” A-Basin officials stated. “Due to these constraints, Arapahoe Basin believes its staff can take better care of its guests by separating from Vail Resorts.”

“Our goal is to minimize waiting and crowding and maximize experiences and fun,” said Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth.

“These actions are designed to preserve that special culture and vibe people expect when they choose to spend a day at The Basin,” the statement continued.

A-Basin has invested $40 million in upgrading the resort over the last 15 years.

Officials said the ski area will be discussing partnership opportunities with several resorts and resort groups in the coming months.

Vail Resorts season passes that are currently valid at A-Basin will continue to be valid for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.