WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster are searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly a month. Abigail Christensen-Vitali was last seen leaving her home in Westminster on Jan. 26.

The 32-year-old was driving a purple 2006 Kia Sedona.

She is 5-feet tall with blonde or blue hair.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Westminster police at (303) 658-4360.