LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Saturday’s brief snow almost prevented a round of golf by making it difficult to get around. Joe Martines teed off with Tony Dutenhoffer for game of golf at Sunset Golf Course in Longmont in the afternoon.

Snow flurries tried to interfere with their “high stakes” match, Martines said.

But the pair tried to push through.

But — as their pictures show — conditions got progressively worse with Martines’s pushcart.

The wheels on the push cart continued to gather layers of snow as the duo rolled from one hole to the next.

The wheels on the cart grew to snowman-like proportions.

In the end, Martines’s arms could not play through.

“I was forced to forfeit the round due to the weight of my cart,” he told CBS4. “My playing partner claimed that I was making weak excuses and requested that I formally concede the round or continue. Officially, I conceded the match and settled up. A total blast.”

Martines has not divulged how he got the cart back in his car.