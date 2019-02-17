



– Four different crashes where Colorado State Patrol troopers were struck or their patrol cars were hit by other drivers have taken place in the past few days, according to the CSP.

On Friday afternoon in Lakewood, a trooper was struck by a vehicle at Wadsworth Boulevard and Highway 285 while he was investigating a crash.

The trooper was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries and is expected to recover.

On Saturday morning, a truck spun out and hit a patrol car in Durango.

One of these taillights is not like the other. My 🚔, with red & blues on, parked 25 feet from the road, was struck by a spun out pickup, while investigating another crash. 😡 I was in it – no injuries. The flashing lights mean #SlowDownMoveOver !😒 #SpaceNotSpeed pic.twitter.com/eaCvKp2pni — CSP Durango (@CSP_Durango) February 16, 2019

The trooper was inside the vehicle while investigating another crash.

Also on Saturday morning, a trooper was hit on westbound Interstate 70 in Garfield County, about three miles east of De Beque. The trooper was helping a stuck car in the center median and received minor injuries.

On Sunday near the Colorado border with Wyoming, a trooper was out of their vehicle next to Interstate 25 when a car “going too fast for the conditions” left the roadway and smashed into the CSP vehicle. The trooper wasn’t hurt but at least one person in the car that crashed into the cruiser was taken to the hospital.

I25 CLOSED at Wyoming border. FOURTH CSP vehicle in four days hit. Trooper was out of the vehicle and not injured; patrol car was off the roadway when another vehicle going too fast for conditions hit it. At least one party from that vehicle transported, unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/MNmHiDkl7U — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 17, 2019

The roadwas was slick due to snow at the time, according to the CSP. Interstate 25 was closed Sunday afternoon near Wellington and to the Wyoming border due to the weather conditions.

“We have been extremely lucky. We’re lucky because ultimately any injuries to our people have been relatively minor compared to what they could have been,” said CSP spokesman Josh Lewis.