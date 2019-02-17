WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Four different crashes where Colorado State Patrol troopers were struck or their patrol cars were hit by other drivers have taken place in the past few days, according to the CSP.
On Friday afternoon in Lakewood, a trooper was struck by a vehicle at Wadsworth Boulevard and Highway 285 while he was investigating a crash.
The trooper was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries and is expected to recover.
On Saturday morning, a truck spun out and hit a patrol car in Durango.
The trooper was inside the vehicle while investigating another crash.
Also on Saturday morning, a trooper was hit on westbound Interstate 70 in Garfield County, about three miles east of De Beque. The trooper was helping a stuck car in the center median and received minor injuries.
On Sunday near the Colorado border with Wyoming, a trooper was out of their vehicle next to Interstate 25 when a car “going too fast for the conditions” left the roadway and smashed into the CSP vehicle. The trooper wasn’t hurt but at least one person in the car that crashed into the cruiser was taken to the hospital.
The roadwas was slick due to snow at the time, according to the CSP. Interstate 25 was closed Sunday afternoon near Wellington and to the Wyoming border due to the weather conditions.
“We have been extremely lucky. We’re lucky because ultimately any injuries to our people have been relatively minor compared to what they could have been,” said CSP spokesman Josh Lewis.