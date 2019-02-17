



– If sandwiches are what you’re after, look no further than this new eatery. Called Cheba Hut Toasted Subs, the newcomer is located at 3990 Central Park Blvd., Suite 110, in Stapleton.

The popular sandwich shop serves an array of toasted subs and sweet treats, alongside a slew of cocktails. Stop by the new spot and try items like the Jamaican Red sandwich (with spicy chicken, green peppers, jalapeños, black olives and cheddar cheese), the Silver Haze sandwich (Swiss cheese, hummus, banana peppers, onion, tomato, pickle, cucumber, sprouts and mushrooms) or the AK-47 sandwich (with roast beef, mushrooms, red onion and provolone). (View the complete list of offerings here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs is getting solid feedback from clientele.

John M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 6, wrote, “The eclectic decor is worth a trip. Terrific, friendly service and fresh ingredients with reasonable prices.”

And Jessica T. wrote, “We love Cheba Hut and we’re so happy to have one closer to us than having to downtown. It’s still pretty new — we ordered the loaded nachos and received missing ingredients and it only had a small amount of melted cheese in the middle.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cheba Hut Toasted Subs is open from 10 a.m.–midnight daily.

Article provided by Hoodline.