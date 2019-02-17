DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — Seventeen people suffered injuries Saturday after a 49-car pileup on Peña Boulevard.

The cars crashed in sudden slick and snowy conditions heading toward Denver International Airport near 56th Avenue.

“It was crazy. You couldn’t see in front of you, and there were cars all over the place. Hit your breaks and you couldn’t stop. I slid about a good one hundred feet,” said Michael Fuchs, a tow truck driver caught in the mess. “It was scary.”

A taxi driver behind Fuchs said cars collided on icy roads in poor visibility.

“Very icy,” he said. “It was snowing.”

“It was a little small storm. You couldn’t see a foot in front of you. And everybody was slowing down and then nobody could stop,” said Fuchs.

Paramedics treated three people at the scene and took fourteen other patients to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down Peña from 56th Avenue to Tower Road for more than five hours as officers cleared the crash. The wrecks were cleared and the road re-opened by 9:15 p.m.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers will not issue any citations.