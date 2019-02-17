



Denver Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, February 22and runs through March 3. More than 200 restaurants will be offering special multi-course meals for one of three price points, $25, $35, or $45.

LINK: Menus for Denver Restaurant Week

Denver Restaurant Week is a great time to try new restaurants, and new dishes, but making reservations early is key to enjoying the fun.

VISIT Denver offers these tips for navigating all the options:

—Browse by neighborhood: a new feature added to the web site this year.

—Choose how much you want to spend: pick your price point of $25, $35, or $45.

—Search menus you want to try: you can search by cuisine, price point, or neighborhood.

—Make reservations: tables fill up quick.

—Head to more than one spot: revisit some Denver classics or try out a few new hotspots.

— Splurge!: since the meal is a bargain think about adding some more expensive extras like a bottle of wine or dessert.

—Pay it forward: just because the meal was a bargain doesn’t mean your server didn’t work hard, make sure to tip generously.

Denver Restaurant Week celebrates Denver’s growing culinary scene. In 2017, 245 restaurants opened in the city, making it one of the most exciting dining scenes in the country.