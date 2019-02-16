  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Lyle Jackson, Northglenn, Veterans, WWII

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) — WWII veteran Lyle Jackson celebrated his 100th birthday at the Elks Lodge in Northglenn on Saturday surrounded by friends, family and service members.

(CBS)

People at the party watched a slide show honoring Jackson’s life and enjoyed a cake with a picture of him in uniform.

(CBS)

He says he spends his day writing about his time in the air force and when he worked in the government. He’s already written three books.

His secret to a long happy life: “Be honest, be straight and have determination. A lot of determination. Whatever you do, make it better than the other guy.”

Lyle Jackson (CBS)

As part of the celebration, the Denver Army Recruiting Battalion sent some soldiers in uniform to show appreciation for his service.

(CBS)

