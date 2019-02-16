DENVER (CBS4) — A multiple vehicle crash has inbound Peña Boulevard shut down just north of 56th Avenue. That’s the direction headed to the Denver International Airport. DIA officials first tweeted about the crash at 4 p.m.

The Denver Police Department said no injuries have been reported.

A picture tweeted by Dale Ratterree showed whiteout conditions near the airport.

Wow isolated but intense squall! https://t.co/L83gsHLCD8 — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) February 16, 2019

CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears said it was an “isolated but intense squall.”

Airport officials urged drivers to use caution in the area.

An accident on inbound Peña at 56th Ave. is causing delays, please use caution in the area #cotraffic — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 16, 2019

CDOT advised taking Green Valley Ranch Boulevard to Tower Road back to Peña .