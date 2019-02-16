



— On March 12, 2014 a 75-mile police chase that started that morning in Longmont had made its way to Parker. In an effort to stop the high jacked car, Trooper Bellamann Hee threw down stop sticks on E-470 near Chambers. Hee tried to jump out of way, but was hit by Ryan Stone.

“It’ll be my 5th anniversary alive day, it’s like a new birthday, a rebirth,” Hee said.

Stone was sentenced to 160 years in prison.

Trooper Hee, whose leg was shattered by Stone, was left with permanent damage.

“I think about the impact that it caused not upon just me, but my family members, my family members in the State Partol,” Hee said.

Part of his recovery was to get his cardio up and stay active, but because of his leg injury he couldn’t run, so he jumped on a bike.

For the second year, he will be making the ride from Newark, New Jersey to Washington DC to the Fallen Officers memorial in May.

“In order to honor those who died before us in law enforcement and to continue to keep their names up there, to keep their names in our hearts and minds.”

This year he’ll ride in honor of fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.

“When Micah died trying to stop an auto theft situation, it really put into my heart that I wanted to ride for him,” Hee said.

At the same time, he is sending a message to all families who have had someone die in the line of duty.

“The loss of their loved ones was not in vain, that it was to help serve and protect their communities,” said Hee.

The Team CO Police Unity Tour Fundraiser will be Sunday, Feb. 17 from 4-8 p.m. at 355 W. South Boulder Rd. in Lafayette.

For more info and to donate: http://teamcoput.givesmart.com/

