



— Sirens and horns rang out in Nederland Saturday. It was a noisy morning in Ned, but no one minded at all.

“I’ve lived in this community most of my life and really love this type of tribute. It’s the out of the box thinking that really brings everyone together,” says Nederland resident Heather Lazarus.

Almost the whole town came to see a parade of big rigs and heavy equipment roll through town to honor one of their own.

Another Nederland resident Elizabeth Brodsky says, “It was a remarkably appropriate way to celebrate a beautiful man and a beautiful life.”

Mark Smith was a lifelong Nederland resident and heavy equipment aficionado. He fixed roads for CDOT for 40 years and always used his own equipment to help others in times of need.

“He graded our driveway. Did it routinely and just always reached out to help everyone in our community,” says Brodsky.

Almost a week ago Mark lost a battle with cancer.

Saturday his ashes we driven through town in a dump truck to his funeral, and the community came out to show their thanks. It was a tribute fitting for the man they said goodbye to.

“He was a lovely, lovely man and this was a beautiful celebration of his life,” says Brodsky.

