By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It was a beautiful sunrise along the Front Range of the Rockies on Saturday thanks to some mid and high cloud cover. The sun is now rising before 7 a.m. as our days grow longer.

Saturday morning sunrise in Firestone. (credit: Joseph Alsko)

Anticipate changing weather across Colorado this weekend as a new weather pattern sets up across the western United States. Falling temperatures can be anticipated statewide along with a few chances for snow in the days ahead.

Bands of snow will work through Colorado’s high country Saturday morning into the early afternoon hours with most locations seeing an additional 2-5 inches of snow. Travel will be slow and slick due to the snow and wind. There is a high volume of traffic in the mountains this weekend due to the President’s Day holiday.

Meanwhile in Denver and on the eastern plains a strong cold front will move through at some point Saturday and behind it we could see scattered rain or snow showers. Nothing heavy is anticipated but if you get under a heavier shower a quick inch or two of snow can’t be ruled out.

Another cold front will roll through the state on Sunday and it will bring even colder air along with another chance for snow. This time we could see accumulating snow in Denver and along the Front Range between Sunday night and the morning rush hour drive on Monday.

