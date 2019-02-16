



Wildlife cameras captured three juvenile mountain lions strolling around the Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch in Larimer County. That’s about 10 miles from the park where a juvenile mountain lion attacked a trail runner. The man ended up fighting off and killing the mountain lion at Horsetooth Mountain Park on Monday.

David Neils, a Wildlife Conservationist, has nearly 30 trail cameras setup across the state and regularly captures the movement of Colorado’s mountain lion population.

“I checked some cameras yesterday and was greeted with incredible footage of three super healthy juvenile lions,” Neils told CBS4’s Jamie Leary on Saturday. “I’m sure the adult female was around as these lions are only 6 months old.”

Neils has been studying mountain lions and educating the public for more than 14 years.

On Friday, CBS4 tagged along with Neils to Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch in Loveland; a ranch with 3,500 acres of prime mountain lion territory, Neils has 11 trail cameras set up across the property.

“There are three lions that have been using this trail in the last three months and one new lion, a big male,” said Neils.

He says Monday’s attack of a runner is rare. Mountain lions don’t intentionally prey on humans.

“If you’re small like 5’5” or shorter and you’re running by yourself at daybreak, you’ve increased your odds of potentially initiating an attack,” Neils said.

Daybreak and dusk are typical hunting times for lions. Neils says the chances of an attack on a human are 1 in 300 million.

“We don’t have a mountain lion problem at Horsetooth Mountain Park. We just have a situation where people are recreating in an area where there are mountain lions and they just have to be aware.”

Travis Kauffman, the man who was attacked, said he thought he survived, in part, because he wasn’t wearing headphones and was paying attention to his surroundings.

From CPW:

What to do if you encounter a mountain lion: