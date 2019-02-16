



— The Colorado State Patrol is urging people to drive responsibly after three troopers were hit in less than 24 hours.

“In less than 24 hours, we have had 3 State Troopers hit while doing their job. 3!! Thankfully all will be okay,” Col. Matthew Packard tweeted Saturday morning. “Please, drive responsibly and #MoveOver Lives depend on this folks!!”

One trooper was struck by a vehicle at Wadsworth Boulevard and Highway 285 while he was investigating a crash on Friday afternoon.

The trooper was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries and is expected to recover. The trooper has not been identified.

A truck spun out and hit a patrol car in Durango Saturday morning.

One of these taillights is not like the other. My 🚔, with red & blues on, parked 25 feet from the road, was struck by a spun out pickup, while investigating another crash. 😡 I was in it – no injuries. The flashing lights mean #SlowDownMoveOver !😒 #SpaceNotSpeed pic.twitter.com/eaCvKp2pni — CSP Durango (@CSP_Durango) February 16, 2019

The trooper was inside the vehicle while investigating another crash.

A third trooper was hit on westbound I-70 in Garfield County, about three miles east of De Beque on Saturday morning. The trooper was helping a stuck car in the center median, according to Trooper Glen Hunter.

A sedan was in the left lane and a semi tractor trailer was in the right lane, Hunter said. They came around a corner when they saw the trooper in the left lane with its emergency lights activated. The sedan hit its brakes to slow and move to the right when it lost control, went under the semi’s trailer, and then struck the patrol car.

The trooper who was inside the patrol car has minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan and a passenger were transported to Saint Mary’s with non-life threatening injuries. The semi driver was not injured.