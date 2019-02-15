WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — If you’re looking for something to do with your family this chilly weekend, consider a tropical visit to the Butterfly Pavilion. CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe took us to the Wings of the Tropics exhibit Friday morning.

In the eyes of a child, butterflies and creepy crawlers almost put them in a whole new world.

Lynn Black takes her grandchildren to the Butterfly Bavilion fairly often. It’s a way to have some family fun — with a lot of learning.

“She just loves seeing the bugs, loves finding Nemo in the fish tank… and she’s terrified of the butterflies – still,” Brown said.

“Sometimes they’re not that graceful and will just bonk into your face,” she laughed.

The Butterfly Pavilion says in the winter they’re an oasis of sorts for families.

“Its nice and warm here in this tropical rainforest,” said Marissa Copan, with community programs.

For the butterflies to thrive, the pavilion is always 75 degrees — no matter what it’s like outside.

With camps, activities for all ages and even overnight sleepovers, there’s a lot to do.

“We get to learn about the ecosystem, the plants, animals that play a role. We learn about the weather,” Copan said.

It gives kids a chance to get their hands dirty — and dig into science. And if you’re lucky, maybe a butterfly will land on you!