By Andrea Flores
DENVER (CBS4) – From a 100-year-old circus to a coding class for kids here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

(credit Garden Brothers Circus)

Garden Brothers Circus

Get ready to clown around this weekend. The Garden Brothers Circus comes to the Denver Coliseum for performances today through Sunday. Enjoy this action packed, fast- paced show with the whole family.

Tickets are $10 for kids, and $28 for adults.

(credit Cherry Creek Shopping Center)

Me & The Dream Exhibit

In honor of Black History Month, Cherry Creek Shopping Center is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Experience the “Me and the Dream” exhibit now through February 28th.

(credit CoderDojo)

CoderDojo

Is your child the next Bill Gates? Saturday, take your kids to a computer coding class for free!

CoderDojo hosts classes every Saturday at the Turing School of Software and Design in Denver. The class is open to kids ages 7 to 18. No previous experience is necessary.

“Anna Karenina” (credit DCPA)

Anna Karenina

Anna Karenina comes to Stage Theatre at the DCPA. The drama uses the romantic backdrop of Russia to tell a turbulent tale of passion and betrayal, and the consequences of getting swept off your feet.

It runs now through next weekend.

Andrea Flores

