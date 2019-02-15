  • CBS4On Air

By Joel Hillan
Filed Under:Children's Hospital, Colorado Springs, Doherty High School, flu, Influenza, Schafer Reichart, Schafer Strong


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A teenager from Colorado Springs is improving after being hospitalized with the flu since the end of January. Schafer Reichart’s flu and serious strep infection had him fighting for his life.

(credit: Reichart Family)

“Schafer is doing amazingly well, he continues to be called a miracle,” said Schafer’s mother Beth.

On Jan. 23, a seemingly routine bout of the flu turned into a fight for Schafer’s life.

(credit: Reichart Family)

“We really were at this place where we didn’t know if he was going to make it and the only thing we could do is surrender and trust the Lord in the midst of that,” she said.

(credit: Reichart Family)

When a simultaneous Influenza A and strep infection spread through his body and organs, he was flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

“And you think, this is the flu, this is the flu and you are telling me I might lose my son,” said Schafer’s dad Paul.

Beth and Paul Reichart (credit: CBS)

Schafer overcame the infection and is now recovering, A process that will take months. The Reicharts say the outpouring of support they have received has blown them away.

(credit: Reichart Family)

“It’s been amazing. Our community has been amazing,” said Beth.

(credit: Reichart Family)

“Hundreds and hundreds of people have actually been to the hospital to cry with us, pray with us, and support us. Meal trains booked out for months,” said Paul.

(credit: Reichart Family)

A community, “Schafer Strong.”

“Schaf, you’re my beloved son with whom I’m well pleased and I’m glad he’s here,” said Paul.

(credit: Reichart Family)

“Words can’t even describe how thankful we are that God spared your life and we’re just in this road with you and walking along side as long as it takes and whatever that means,” said Beth.

(credit: Reichart Family)

So far, more than $33,000 has been raised for the teen’s family through a GoFundMe Campaign.

Comments

