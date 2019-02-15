  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Renters may soon have greater leverage when it comes to getting things fixed. Lawmakers are discussing a bill that would allow a tenant to withhold rent if their place becomes inhabitable.

That includes things like broken appliances, mold, no heat or hot water. The bill requires tenants notify landlords in writing of the problem.

Landlords would then have 24-72 hours to fix the issue. They would also have to relocate the tenant if they request it and would be prohibited from retaliating.

“Nobody is trying to harm landlords here. Every landlord has a right to make money off of their property and to charge fair market rate. But every tenant that is paying that fair market rent rate also has a right to live in healthy and safe conditions,” said Rep. Dominique Jackson, a Democrat representing Aurora.

This is the second year the bill has come up at the state Capitol. The Apartment Association opposed the bill last year and it failed.

