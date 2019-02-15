LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado State Trooper was hurt while he was investigating a crash on Friday afternoon. The trooper was struck by a vehicle while he was investigating a traffic crash at Wadsworth Boulevard and Highway 285.

The trooper was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. He is expected to recover. The trooper has not been identified.

What caused the initial crash that led to the trooper being struck is being investigated.

Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 that a Chevy Camero was part of the original crash.

A white crossover-type vehicle struck the trooper while he was investigating the initial crash.