  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Crash, Highway 285, Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado State Trooper was hurt while he was investigating a crash on Friday afternoon. The trooper was struck by a vehicle while he was investigating a traffic crash at Wadsworth Boulevard and Highway 285.

Copter4 flew over the crash on Friday (credit: CBS)

The trooper was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. He is expected to recover. The trooper has not been identified.

What caused the initial crash that led to the trooper being struck is being investigated.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 that a Chevy Camero was part of the original crash.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

A white crossover-type vehicle struck the trooper while he was investigating the initial crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s