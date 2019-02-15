  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a President’s Day tradition, when top leaders in Colorado take some time away from the office to give back. They volunteered at the Denver Rescue Mission to serve lunch.

Among the business leaders taking part, Denver Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis and Tami Door with the Downtown Denver Partnership.

The mission says any and all help is welcome. The organization values their volunteers and count on them. Everyone is encouraged to get involved.

“It seems to me that the need just continues to be great. We could not continue do this work without the wonderful community that we live in,” said Denver Rescue Mission President and CEO Brad Meuli.

The Denver Rescue Mission serves three meals a day, every day of the year. That’s more than 900,000 meals a year!

