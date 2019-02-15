



— His name is “Hawk” and he is one lucky first-grader — he beat leukemia in December and today, this school threw a huge party in his honor!

Right now, it’s “Wish Week” at Grandview High School so they went all out for their assembly to surprise him — bringing him in from his elementary school, which is also in the Cherry Creek School District.

His excitement when he saw what these students and staff had planned for him was undeniable. He loves basketball and he is now the proud owner of a new jersey from his favorite NBA player, Steph Curry, a basketball signed by Curry himself.

Grandview’s activities director, who helped orchestrate all of this, says even at his young age, he can give a little inspiration to everyone, with his amazing courage.

“I would just say for his resiliency, he’s gone through a three and a half year program of chemotherapy and treatment at Children’s Hospital,” said Alison Beaird, Activities Director. “It’s just inspiring to see someone who’s gone through all that rise up and persevere, and to show us that no matter what, you can do it. It’s amazing.”

Hawk will also be taking a Disney cruise.

This is thank, in part, to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in collaboration with the school.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4