LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A man died after crashing a car into a bar in Lakewood early Friday morning. The car hit the covered patio area the Front Range Inn on Morrison Road, between Garrison and Wadsworth.

Lakewood police first reported the crash just before 5 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD is currently investigating a fatal crash on Morrison Rd just west of Wadsworth. Traffic in both directions on Morrison is closed between Garrison to Wadsworth. Reopen time unknown. pic.twitter.com/gICqpQabkP — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) February 15, 2019

Police are still trying to determine why the driver went off the road and into the building.

Building inspectors condemned the patio area of the bar but the rest of the bar remains open.