DENVER (CBS4) – Friday will be the third day in a row with above normal temperatures reaching at least the 50s in the Denver metro area. It will also be our last day for at least a week with temperatures getting any warmer than the 40s.

Cooler weather will arrive on Saturday with high temperatures struggling to reach the lower 40s. Then we drop another 10 degrees on Sunday followed by yet another 10 degrees on Monday. High temperatures on Presidents’ Day may not get out of the teens in many areas along the Front Range. Morning temperatures on Monday will be in the single digits.

In addition to the frigid air, snow is possible along the Front Range from Sunday evening through Monday morning. At this time we don’t expect much accumulation. Odds are good that hats and gloves will be more necessary than snow shovels in the metro area on Monday.

Looking beyond Monday, the rest of next week looks chilly with no significant warm up coming until at least next Saturday (Feb 23) and perhaps even later.