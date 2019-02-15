  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Free Fun, Denver Restaurant Week, Kristina Corcoran, Visit Denver


PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Kristina Corcoran has been enjoying Denver Restaurant Week from the beginning, and over the years she’s developed a tradition.

LINK: Menus for Denver Restaurant Week

Corcoran runs the website/blog/social media channels for Denver Free Fun. From her home office, she compiles all the free and low cost fun that can be had in the Denver Metro Area, so she’s already got her finger on the pulse of good deals.

(credit CBS)

“When they started Restaurant Week, we started going right away. It was such a great deal to try new restaurants and everything,” Corcoran told CBS4.

While experimenting during Denver Restaurant Week, Corcoran and her family have found some restaurants they go back to now over and over.

“Root Down, they’re always a favorite. And last year they were fantastic for Restaurant Week,” Corcoran explained.

(credit CBS)

Over the years, Corcoran has developed a tradition of making three reservations during the week.

“We always do one that’s with the kids, one with friends, and one that’s a date night.”

This year her reservations including Beast + Bottle for date night, Ocean Prime with friends, and Root Down for the family.

(credit CBS)

“I love that they’re including more and more restaurants every year. When it started out, there were just a few restaurants that were participating. It was a lot of fun, but you had a limited selection. Now, there’s so many, it takes like more than an hour to go through all the menus and figure out which places we want to go to.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s