DENVER (CBS4) — CBS4’s Michael Spencer confirmed Friday morning the Denver Broncos informed Brandon Marshall, the team’s starting inside linebacker since 2014, that the team intends to release him.
Marshall will be allowed to seek employment this spring with other NFL teams via free agency.
Marshall signed a 4 year, $32,000,000 contract with the Broncos following Denver’s victory over Carolina in Super Bowl 50 in 2016. He was scheduled to make $6.5 million in base salary in 2019 and $7 million base salary in 2020, the last year of the current contract.