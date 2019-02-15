DENVER (CBS4) — CBS4’s Michael Spencer confirmed Friday morning the Denver Broncos informed Brandon Marshall, the team’s starting inside linebacker since 2014, that the team intends to release him.

Marshall will be allowed to seek employment this spring with other NFL teams via free agency.

Marshall leaves the #Broncos having started 63 games and made 307 tackles.

He had 100+ tackles in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and led the team in tackles in ‘14 and ‘17. — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) February 15, 2019

Marshall signed a 4 year, $32,000,000 contract with the Broncos following Denver’s victory over Carolina in Super Bowl 50 in 2016. He was scheduled to make $6.5 million in base salary in 2019 and $7 million base salary in 2020, the last year of the current contract.