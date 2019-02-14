



“The Play That Goes Wrong” is a madcap mystery in the vein of Monty Python, and the touring production is headed to Denver. The show goes up at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts March 5 – March 17.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for “The Play That Goes Wrong”

A smash hit on Broadway and in London, “The Play That Goes Wrong” premiered in 2012, and won Best New Comedy at the 2015 Laurence Olivier Awards.

It’s set at the opening night of a play called “The Murder at Haversham Manor”, and everything that can go wrong does. The leading lady is unconscious, the corpse can’t play dead, and the actors trip over everything including their lines. The laughter comes rolling in.

“When we’re in the larger houses, we get waves of laughter, so it will roll over the first few rows , and then back, and then back, and then up, so it’s really great,” said Jamie Ann Romero, a cast member in “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

Romero is a Denver native. She grew up watching shows at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. She went to college at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, and it’s always been her dream to play the Buell Theatre.

“When I moved back to Denver after college, I had to drive by the Denver Center every day to go to my day job. And I started a mantra that every day I drove by I’d say, ‘I’m going to work there someday.’ And I have, and I’m coming back, and I’m so excited,” Romero told CBS4.