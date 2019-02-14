



A sporting goods store owner in Colorado Springs who is closing his shop after boycotting Nike says he stands by his decision to choose principle over profit. Stephen Martin decided to stop selling Nike products after a 2018 advertisement featuring Colin Kaepernick.

“This was never about property to me, this was about principle,” Martin, owner of Prime Time Sports, said Wednesday night while he was preparing to shut down his store.

The former NFL quarterback started kneeling during the National Anthem before football games in 2016, sparking a movement among other NFL players, including Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall.

The ad said: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The words “sacrificing everything” stood out to Martin. And he decided he needed to take a stand against Nike. Martin decided to sell all of his Nike product at highly-discounted prices.

Five months later, Martin announced he would be closing the store.

“Being a sports store and not having Nike jerseys is kind of like being a milk store without milk or a gas station without gas. They have a virtual monopoly on jerseys. There is no other option,” Martin told the CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs, KKTV.

Martin said the boycott was about principle over profit and even though the lost revenue played a role in his decision to close the store he was absolutely glad he did it.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)