



Nothing says Valentine's Day like "puppy love," at least according to some puppy rescue volunteers! Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Brighton is asking for community support on this holiday typically reserved for lovers.

Lifeline Puppy Rescue is hosting a fundraising event called ‘My Circus Valentine’ at The Armory Cultural Center. Acrobats, jugglers, and fire breathers will be performing. There will also be a chance to meet some of the rescue puppies looking for forever homes.

“When you get a really shy dog or scared dog that comes in and they’re able to find homes, their whole spirits changes,” explained Casey Hampf, with Lifeline Puppy Rescue. “It’s an amazing feeling to see them find families.”

Volunteers with the rescue travel around the region to find puppies in high-kill shelters and overcrowded shelters that may not otherwise have a chance to survive.

The money from the fundraiser will go towards updating the rescue’s facility and access bridge so they can continue saving the lives of puppies in need.

“My Circus Valentine” begins at 6:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day and again on Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. at the Brighton Armory Cultural Center.