



– Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples, it’s also a day to treat yourself and make sure you’re living your best life. Ashley Knapp spent Feb. 14 getting glammed up to celebrate, but not Valentine’s Day.

“January 31st, I got the notice that I’m in remission,” said Knapp.

The 26-year-old mother of two had breast and cervical cancer. She didn’t realize how much her battle with cancer would take, both emotionally and physically.

“Everything that people say makes you a woman was stripped from me. It has taken time for me to love myself, but I’ve gotten to the point where I’m alive and that’s the best thing I can think of,” said Knapp.

Nikki Garcetti created the nonprofit organization, Fashion and Coffee, to uplift women during hard times.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“We’ll style them for an occasion and make them look beautiful, so they can have a great night and forget what they’re experiencing at home. It’s that notion of looking good on the outside, when you may not be feeling good on the inside,” said Garcetti.

Fashion and Coffee took care of Ashley’s clothes, hair and makeup. All she had to do was enjoy.

“Ashley opened up to me and said ‘I haven’t gotten dressed up for my boyfriend in forever. I haven’t had a chance to get out and feel good,’” explained Garcetti, “It’s not how hard you fall, it’s how you get up and we want to help you get up.”

She credits her mother, Ann, for helping her start Fashion and Coffee.

Garcetti arranged for Ashley to get her hair styled at The StoryBrick Salon in LoHi. Then, she got her makeup professionally done at Brows on 15th Street.

If you know someone who is going through a tough time, and could use a day like Ashley’s, Garcetti is happy to take recommendations.