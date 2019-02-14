DENVER (CBS4) – Snow in the mountains of Colorado will be light and relatively isolated during the day on Thursday. Then a surge of moisture streaming directly from the Pacific Ocean will cause heavier snow to spread over virtually all mountain areas Thursday night.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for mountain areas north and south of the I-70 mountain until 12 p.m. Friday for 6 to 12 inches of snow with higher amounts near Rabbit Ears Pass.

The I-70 mountain corridor itself is under a Winter Weather Advisory through midday on Friday for slightly lower snow totals. From above Georgetown to beyond Vail totals will generally range from 5 to 10 inches.

And of course all of this snow will come on top of already impressive snow totals in recent days. On Wednesday alone many ski areas saw more than a few inches of fresh powder.

In terms of snow chance for the Denver metro area, they are small. We could see a brief snow shower late Thursday night but no accumulation is expected.