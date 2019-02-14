Heavy snow blanketed western Colorado on Thursday! A wonderful Valentine’s Day present from Mother Nature. Steamboat Springs reported 11 inches of snow so far, with much more on the way overnight into Friday.

Numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place through noon on Friday. Another 8 to 14 inches of snow is possible from the northwestern mountains to the southwest. The central mountain areas could pick up another 5 to 10 inches of snow. Add in some wind, visibility may be a bit tough through noon tomorrow. Watch for snow packed mountain passes if you’re traveling or live in the high country.

More snow possible again this weekend, along with much colder temperatures.